‘Dodgy Fire Stick’ Kingpin Owes £2.35m or Faces 10 More Years Jail

Mark Gould, the leader of one of the UK’s biggest illegal streaming operations known as the “dodgy Fire Stick” business, has been ordered by Derby Crown Court to repay £2.35 million within three months or serve an additional 10 years in prison. The case uncovers a vast criminal network offering unauthorised Premier League access to more than 50,000 customers.

375 Million Confiscation

Gould’s confiscation order is part of a total £3.75 million repayment demanded from five convicted men behind the illicit streaming service Flawless. Earlier orders forced four co-conspirators to repay over £1.4 million collectively, making this one of the UK’s largest piracy financial penalties.

Largest Piracy Sentencing

During May 2023, all five men were found guilty of running the Flawless network, which illegally streamed Premier League football. Gould was already handed an 11-year prison sentence, marking one of the most severe judgments of its kind related to streaming piracy.

Wide-ranging Operation

The illegal service employed around 30 staff and engaged a complex reseller network to distribute access devices, including those commonly described as “dodgy Fire Sticks.” The operation generated substantial criminal profits before law enforcement intervention.

Support From Premier League Amp

The prosecution involved the Premier League alongside Hammersmith & Fulham Council Trading Standards and the intellectual property protection group FACT. Authorities emphasise the confiscation aims to deny criminals profit and deter future illegal streaming activity.