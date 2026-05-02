Skegness Assault Probe Underway After Woman Attacked in North Parade

Lincolnshire Police have arrested a 25-year-old Sudanese man and launched an investigation following an alleged assault on a woman in her 40s at North Parade, Skegness, on 26 April. Officers responded swiftly and are examining whether the attack was sexually motivated. As a protest is planned in Skegness today (Sunday), police urge the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information online, stressing the impact on the ongoing inquiry and legal procedures.

Urgent Police Appeal

Police are calling on anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation. The force emphasises the importance of accurate details to support bringing the offender to justice.

Fact Versus Rumour

Authorities warn that some online commentary and speculation circulating about the attack are incorrect, potentially jeopardising the case and misleading the public.

Protest Planned In Skegness

A protest scheduled for today in Skegness has prompted police to issue a calm and measured response message. Lincolnshire Police appeal to demonstrate peaceably without impacting the investigation.

Investigation Ongoing Attack

Detectives continue gathering evidence following the alleged assault. The 25-year-old man remains on police bail as inquiries proceed.