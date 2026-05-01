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KNIFE RAMPAGE Vauxhall Bridge Shut Over Police Incident Involving Knife near MI6 Building

Vauxhall Bridge Shut Over Police Incident Involving Knife

Police were called at 16:35hrs on Friday, 1 May following concerns for the welfare of a man inside a building on Wandsworth Road, SW8.

The man, who is believed to be in possession of a knife remains inside the building.

No injuries have been reported and officers remain on scene with emergency services.

Vauxhall Bridge in London is currently closed following a police incident involving a man reportedly carrying a knife inside a nearby building. The Metropolitan Police are on scene and have established multiple cordons as part of a major response. The situation is ongoing as emergency services handle the matter.

Man With Knife

The Metropolitan Police confirmed a man is believed to be in possession of a knife inside a building near Vauxhall Bridge. No further details about the individual or motive have been provided at this time.

Police Cordons In Place

Images from the scene show a substantial police presence with several cordoned-off areas restricting access around Vauxhall Bridge. The closure is impacting local routes with no clear timeline yet for reopening.

Public Urged To Share Information

Authorities and reporters have asked members of the public to provide any additional information or photographs regarding the incident. Information can be sent to the reporting journalist via email.

Resident Reaction

One local resident described the scene as “crazy” on social media, stating they were forced to leave their block due to the incident. Emergency services remain engaged on site.

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