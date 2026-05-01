Merseyside Fire Crews Extinguish Electrical Fire at Liverpool Cathedral

Firefighters from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service responded swiftly to an electrical fire at Liverpool Cathedral on Friday, 1 May. Smoke was spotted billowing from the top-floor balcony of the cathedral on Hope Street, prompting an immediate evacuation and temporary closure of the landmark while crews tackled the blaze.

Rapid Hope Street Response

Crews were alerted at 2:44pm and arrived on scene by 2:49pm, deploying two fire engines and an aerial appliance. The source was confirmed as an electrical fire on the balcony at the top of the cathedral tower, which was contained and extinguished by 3:22pm.

Evacuation And Safety Measures

Staff and visitors were evacuated and remained outside during the incident. Firefighters worked closely with on-site personnel to isolate utilities and secure the area. Despite the fire being out, a fire engine, a fire service car and police vehicle remained stationed near the Cathedral Gate entrance.

Cathedral Gate Remains Closed

The cathedral’s official social media confirmed the ongoing incident and closure at 3:29pm, advising visitors and staff to stay away until further updates. The closure affected visitors, including a group from Tennessee on a cruise, who were informed of the fire situation while waiting outside.

Emergency Presence Continues

With crews still on site, the cordon remained in place around Cathedral Gate to ensure public safety while investigations and safety checks continued following the fire.