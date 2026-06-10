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JUSTICE ESCAPE Man Convicted of Rape on the Run After Prison Release Error

Man Convicted of Rape on the Run After Prison Release Error

A 48-year-old man convicted of rape and multiple violent offences remains abroad after being mistakenly released from HMP Wormwood Scrubs in February due to a court administrative error. Bernardin Dedic used his Bosnian passport to flee the UK and is now in Bosnia, evading justice despite a UK passport seizure by the Metropolitan Police.

Prison Release Mistake

Dedic’s release was caused by court records wrongly stating he had been granted bail. This rare error led to his unplanned departure from the UK using a Bosnian passport via Eurostar services.

Convicted In Absence

The Isleworth Crown Court jury found Dedic guilty in his absence of nine charges relating to a violent attack involving threats with a knife and substance abuse. The trial proceeded without him after he failed to return, citing questionable medical issues.

Judge Questions Medical Claims

Judge Hannah Duncan expressed serious doubts about Dedic’s claimed heart attack, highlighting inconsistencies and negative medical checks that suggested attempts to delay or avoid sentencing.

System Failure Under Review

HM Courts and Tribunals Service described the release incident as a serious system failure and launched an investigation to understand how it happened and prevent recurrence.

Extradition Possible

Following the verdicts, authorities are expected to pursue extradition if Dedic does not return voluntarily for sentencing, aiming to bring him to justice for his crimes.

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