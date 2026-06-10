Police Hunt Convicted Child Sex Trafficker Missing In Birmingham

South Yorkshire Police are urgently searching for 21-year-old Sharam Muhamadi, a convicted child sex trafficker who vanished after failing to appear at Sheffield Crown Court. Muhamadi was convicted in his absence on 9 June for arranging travel for exploitation. He has links to the West Midlands and was last seen in Birmingham city centre on the evening of Monday 18 May, before taking a taxi towards Small Heath Park.

Court No-show Triggers Manhunt

The suspect’s absence at court on 18 May has prompted police to launch a significant manhunt. Authorities are treating his failure to appear as a serious public safety concern due to his criminal record.

Last Seen In Birmingham

Witnesses reported seeing Muhamadi around 9pm near Birmingham city centre. He was in a taxi heading towards Coventry Road, close to Small Heath Park, where police believe he may be hiding.

Public Warned Not To Approach

Officers are urging anyone who spots Muhamadi not to confront him but to call 999 immediately, quoting incident number 610 from 21 May 2026. Tips can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Search Complicated By Cross-region Links

Investigators say Muhamadi’s connections across Sheffield and the West Midlands complicate efforts to find him, with concerns he could move between areas to evade capture.