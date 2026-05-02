Teen Charged Over Birmingham Arena Bomb Hoax Evacuation

A 19-year-old man from Washwood Heath, Birmingham, has been charged after the evacuation of the Utilita Arena due to a bomb hoax last night. West Midlands Police confirmed Omar Majed faces a charge of false communication linked to the incident that caused major disruption at the venue.

Bomb Hoax Triggers Evacuation

The arena was swiftly cleared after a suspicious bag was reported, prompting a large police and emergency response. A thorough search found no explosives or suspicious items.

Local Man Charged

Omar Majed was formally charged and remanded to appear at Birmingham Magistrates on 4 May. Police thanked the public for their patience and cooperation during the operation.

Public Safety Priority

West Midlands Police underlined that protecting public safety remains their top priority, commending emergency services for their rapid response and the public for their understanding throughout the evacuation.