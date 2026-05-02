Brothers Jailed Over Fatal Walsall Stabbing of Mohammed Khan

Four men, including three brothers and their cousin, have been sentenced to over 65 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of Mohammed Khan in Walsall. The attack happened on Bloxwich Road on March 17 last year, where Khan, aged 22, suffered catastrophic injuries and later died in hospital. Wolverhampton Crown Court handed down the jail terms yesterday following their conviction at trial in February.

Sentences Handed Down

Asad Iftikhar, 34, from Bloxwich Road, jailed for 22 years for murder and knife possession

Hassan Iftikhar, 34, twin brother of Asad, sentenced to 18 years for murder and knife possession

Zain Raja, 23, younger brother, received 18 years for murder

Cousin Amaan Khan, 22, from Harden Road, sentenced to 8 years for manslaughter

Brutal Attack On Bloxwich Road

On March 17 last year, Mohammed Khan was the victim of a sustained and violent stabbing on Bloxwich Road. He was left with catastrophic injuries and later succumbed to them in hospital. The men responsible were caught and brought to justice following a thorough police investigation.

Trial And Conviction

The trial took place in February at Wolverhampton Crown Court. After deliberation, the jury found all four men guilty of their respective charges. The sentencing on Thursday delivered significant prison terms, reflecting the severity of the attack and the loss suffered by the victim’s family.

Police Statement

West Midlands Police praised the investigation and the court for delivering justice in this tragic case. They emphasised the importance of community support in tackling violent crime and reiterated their commitment to keeping local streets safe.