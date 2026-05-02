Woman Charged Over Fatal Wimbledon School Road Crash

A woman has been charged following a Metropolitan Police reinvestigation into the tragic road traffic collision at the Study Prep School in Camp Road, Wimbledon. The crash on 6 July 2023 resulted in the deaths of schoolgirls Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, with several others injured during the school’s end-of-term celebrations.

Charges Announced

Claire Freemantle, 49, of Edge Hill, Wimbledon SW19, was driving the car involved. She faces two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and seven counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. After Crown Prosecution Service approval, she will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 16 June.

Reinvestigation Sparks Change

The charges come after a thorough review by the Met’s Specialist Crime Review Group following initial clearance by the Crown Prosecution Service in June 2024. This follow-up investigation uncovered new evidence leading to the reinvestigation launched in October 2024 by the Specialist Crime Command.

Families Raise Concerns

Families of the victims raised concerns about the first investigation’s handling, prompting further enquiries. In July 2025, complaints about the initial probe led to a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is now investigating conduct complaints against 11 officers involved.

Met Police Response