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TRAVEL CHAOS EasyJet Flight Diverted To Kosovo After Drunk Woman Spits And Man Threatens Passengers

EasyJet Strikes Threaten UK Flights to Italy This Weekend

An easyJet flight from Gatwick to Antalya was forced to divert to Kosovo after a drunken woman spat at a passenger and a man threatened to kill anyone who complained about their behaviour. The disturbing incident unfolded on an Airbus A320, causing chaos and distress among passengers, including families with young children.

Drunken Disruption Onboard

Passengers reported the woman was drinking directly from a bottle of vodka during the flight. A man, not travelling with her but who began flirting after discovering they were both from Kent, boasted about a history of prison and threatened violence against any passengers who spoke out.

Passengers Forced To Intervene

The situation escalated when the crew asked them to stop drinking, leading to a fight that involved intervention from other passengers. Children on board were left screaming in fear as the tension steadily grew. The woman was travelling with her partner and young children, with her boyfriend moving away with one of the distressed kids during the incident.

Flight Diverted To Kosovo

Due to safety concerns, the plane diverted to Kosovo, where police boarded and escorted both individuals off the aircraft. The flight resumed and arrived in Antalya about three hours late, much to the relief of other travellers.

Industry Calls For UK Ban

This event has intensified calls for a unified UK-wide ban on disruptive passengers across all airlines. Sources at easyJet have expressed support for industry proposals, including Jet2’s idea for a blanket ban preventing banned individuals from flying with any UK carrier, aiming to stop offenders simply switching airlines.

EasyJet said: “We do not tolerate disruptive behaviour. The safety of customers and crew is always our highest priority.”

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