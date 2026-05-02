One Critical After Brixton Shooting on Coldharbour Lane

One man is fighting for life in hospital and three others are injured after a shooting on Coldharbour Lane, Brixton, in the early hours of Saturday, 2 May. The Met Police were called at 01:14 after reports of gunfire, responding swiftly with specialist crime officers and the London Ambulance Service.

Rapid Police Response

Officers arrived at the scene within four minutes and immediately provided emergency first aid. Their quick action was crucial in stabilising injured victims prior to hospital transfer.

Victims Taken To Hospital

A 25-year-old man remains in a life-threatening condition.

Three other victims aged 21, 47, and 70 were taken to the hospital with injuries deemed non-life-threatening or life-changing.

Ongoing Police Appeal

The Met has launched an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward to assist the ongoing investigation into the shooting on Coldharbour Lane.