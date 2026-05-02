Met Police Investigate Brixton Shooting Leaving Four Injured

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police are probing a shooting on Coldharbour Lane, Brixton, after multiple shots were fired from a vehicle in the early hours of Saturday, 2 May. Police arrived within four minutes and, working alongside the London Ambulance Service, provided emergency assistance at the scene.

Rapid Police Response

Officers, including specialist crime units, responded swiftly to reports received at 1.14am. Their quick arrival enabled first aid to be administered immediately to the victims.

Four Victims Hospitalised

Four individuals were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. A 25-year-old man remains in a life-threatening condition, while three others, aged 21, 47, and 70, sustained injuries described as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Their Appeal

The Metropolitan Police are continuing their inquiries into the shooting, appealing for any witnesses to come forward with information. The motives behind the incident have not been released.