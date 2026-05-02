Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain Demands English for All Local Candidates

Rupert Lowe, Great Yarmouth MP and leader of Restore Britain, has announced that all candidates representing his party in the local elections on 7 May must speak English. This strict language requirement is part of a rigorous vetting process designed to ensure effective representation in council roles. Lowe launched Restore Britain in early 2026 as a right-wing alternative focusing strongly on immigration control and British cultural values.

Strict English Language Policy

Lowe made clear that the English language mandate is essential for all candidates standing for Restore Britain. The party sees English fluency as a basic standard for political engagement and community cohesion. Sources reveal that some applicants have been rejected during candidate screening for not meeting this criterion.

Restore Britains Hardline Immigration Stance

Established as a national party after operating as a pressure group, Restore Britain positions itself to the right of Reform UK, emphasising mass deportation of illegal migrants and prioritising British workers for jobs and housing. The party aims to reverse decades of what it terms uncontrolled immigration and to restore “British culture” and “Christian principles.”

Mixed Reactions From Supporters And

Supporters have welcomed the English requirement as common sense and necessary for effective governance, linking it to broader national debates on community cohesion echoed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer earlier this year. However, some critics argue this policy could limit diversity among candidates, a claim the party strongly denies.

Building Support In Great Yarmouth

Restore Britain is actively contesting local elections via its Great Yarmouth affiliate, Great Yarmouth First. Lowe, who initially won his parliamentary seat with Reform UK in 2024 before founding Restore Britain, claims strong local backing ahead of the May polls. The party continues to expand its national presence amid declining support for Labour and Conservative parties.