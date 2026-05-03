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KNIFE ARREST Slough Man Rudy Hansell Jailed for Knife Possession After Thames Valley Police Arrest

Slough Man Rudy Hansell Jailed for Knife Possession After Thames Valley Police Arrest

Rudy Hansell, 72, from Bath Road, Slough, has been sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a bladed article in a public place. The sentencing followed an arrest by Thames Valley Police on Monday, 27 April, when PC Saunders spotted Hansell carrying a concealed knife on a chain around his neck in the High Street, Slough. He was charged and appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court the next day.

Knife Hidden In Plain Sight

The arrest was made after police identified a suspicious item concealed around Hansell’s neck, believed to be a bladed article. This discovery led to his immediate detention and subsequent charges.

Swift Police Action

Thames Valley Police acted promptly on the sighting, ensuring the suspect was arrested the same day. The quick response highlights the vigilance of officers in public spaces to prevent knife crime.

Court Verdict Delivered

At Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 28 April, Hansell admitted to carrying the knife illegally. The judge sentenced him to a six-month prison term, reflecting the seriousness with which carrying bladed weapons in public is treated.

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