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HIT AND RUN PROBE 29-Year-Old Cyclist Dies In Birmingham Hit-And-Run Police Appeal

29-Year-Old Cyclist Dies In Birmingham Hit-And-Run Police Appeal

A 29-year-old cyclist has died after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run on Heath Way, Hodge Hill, Birmingham, on the evening of 26 April. West Midlands Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision, where the driver failed to stop and fled the scene heading towards Coleshill Road.

Fatal Impact Details

The injured man was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with critical injuries, but sadly passed away days later. Officers recovered a vehicle suspected to be involved, which is now undergoing forensic examination.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Detective Sergeant Adam Alcock from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit urged anyone who saw a black estate car near Heath Way around 7.45pm to come forward. He stressed there were other vehicles and witnesses at the scene whose information could be vital to the investigation.

Support for the Victim’s Family

Specialist officers are supporting the cyclist’s family during this difficult time as police prioritise uncovering the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

How To Help

  • Contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website
  • Call 101 quoting log 4048-260426
  • Email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]

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