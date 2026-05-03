Man Found with Serious Head Injury in Woosehill Sparks Police Probe

Police are investigating after a man in his sixties was found with a serious head injury in Chestnut Avenue, Woosehill, Wokingham, on Sunday morning. Thames Valley Police were called shortly before 09:50am, and the man was taken to the hospital, where he remains under treatment. Officers are conducting a thorough inquiry, including reviewing CCTV footage, to establish the circumstances of the injury.

Ongoing Police Review

Thames Valley Police confirmed they are carefully examining evidence from the scene. While no third-party involvement has been confirmed, enquiries continue to clarify what happened to the man.

Witnesses Urgently Needed

Authorities are appealing for anyone who was in the Chestnut Avenue area between 11.30pm on Saturday and 09:50am on Sunday to come forward. Information can be reported to the police by calling 101 or online with reference number 43260217068.

Man Remains Hospitalised

The injured man, aged in his sixties, is receiving medical care following the incident. Details about his condition have not been disclosed by police.

Community Alert

The incident has raised concern locally, prompting police to appeal for community assistance in the ongoing investigation.