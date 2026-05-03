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TRAIN TRAGEDY Person Hit by Train Between Havant and Portsmouth Harbour Blocks Lines

Person Hit by Train Between Havant and Portsmouth Harbour Blocks Lines

A person was hit by a train this afternoon, May 3, between Havant and Portsmouth Harbour, causing a major emergency response and blocking all rail lines between the two stations. Southern Rail and South Western Railway have confirmed the disruption and the involvement of emergency services at the scene, with services suspended or delayed until at least 9pm.

Major Rail Disruption

Southern Rail UK stated: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Havant and Portsmouth Harbour. All lines will remain blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.” Train cancellations, revisions, and delays are expected throughout the day as crews respond onsite.

Emergency Access Measures

South Western Railway confirmed that power to the affected tracks has been switched off to allow emergency teams safe access. They cannot yet confirm when the lines will reopen.

Alternative Travel Options

Passengers are advised that due to heavy disruption, they can book taxis and claim costs back via the South Western Railway website.

  • Services between Brighton and Portsmouth Harbour now run only between Brighton and Bognor Regis.
  • London Victoria to Portsmouth Harbour/Bognor Regis services are limited to London Victoria to Bognor Regis.
  • Services between Brighton and Chichester will run only between Havant and Chichester, calling at all stations.

Tickets Valid On Other Routes

Passengers can use existing tickets at no extra cost on the following: Rail services:

  • Southern trains run between London Victoria and Havant in both directions.

Bus services:

  • Stagecoach bus routes 18, 20, 21, 23 and 700 within the Portsmouth area.

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