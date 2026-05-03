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CRIME BUST Organised Crime Gang Member Jailed for £116k Boots Theft Spree Across UK

Organised Crime Gang Member Jailed for £116k Boots Theft Spree Across UK

A 25-year-old organised crime gang member, Gabriela Stan of Dagenham, has been sentenced to 24 months in prison after stealing more than £116,000 worth of beauty products from Boots stores in London and across the UK. The Metropolitan Police charged her with 14 offences on 31 December 2025, with additional offences uncovered by Norfolk police and eight other forces during a coordinated investigation that revealed a prolonged theft spree.

Extensive Multi-force Investigation

Starting with a Norfolk offence, police worked with Boots’ investigation hub, Operation Opal, and the Norfolk Operation Converter team to uncover a total of 50 thefts spanning from April to December 2025. Evidence included mobile phone data, ANPR, facial recognition, and CCTV footage that tracked Stan’s movements as she targeted large Boots stores nationwide.

Confession And Coordinated Prosecution

While remanded at HMP Bronzefield, Stan was interviewed twice and admitted involvement in 36 additional offences beyond those she was initially charged with. The offences, all high-value thefts of beauty products, were linked to organised crime activities across the Met Police and eight other regional forces, including Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Surrey, Thames Valley, Avon and Somerset, Gwent, and the City of London.

Sentencing And Store Ban

At Southwark Crown Court on 29 April 2026, Gabriela Stan was sentenced to two years imprisonment and ordered to stay banned from every Boots store in England and Wales for five years, marking a firm crackdown on organised retail theft affecting major UK retailers.

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