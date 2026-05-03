London’s Pint Price Hits £10 at Luxury Mayfair Pubs

The cost of a pint has soared to £10 and beyond at luxury London pubs, with Mayfair’s Stanley’s and Connaught Grill setting new record prices. This sharp rise, reported in April, follows Diageo’s 5.2% increase in draught beer prices amid rising operational costs, raising concerns for the capital’s pub industry.

Mayfairs Premium Pint Prices

At Stanley’s in Mayfair, a pint of Guinness now costs £10, while pints of Moretti and Heineken fetch £11. Half pints are £8. The Connaught Grill charges a staggering £12.50 for a 330ml bottle of Noam lager or Curious IPA, highlighting the premium pricing trend in London’s high-end venues.

Diageo’s Price Hike Impact

Diageo’s 5.2% draught beer price rise in April is the main factor pushing up pint costs. Pub owners had warned that this would lead to the UK’s first £10 pint, a prediction which has now come true, fuelling debate about affordability and London’s pub future.

Pressure On London Publicans

CAMRA chairman Ash Corbett-Collins points to government policy as the main strain on pubs, urging reforms to business rates, VAT, and alcohol duties. These changes are needed to help publicans manage prices and prevent further pub closures across London and the UK.

UK-wide Price Contrast

Despite London’s record pint prices, the average UK pint price remains lower at £4.52. Nevertheless, the pub sector faces serious challenges nationwide, with around one pub closing every day and 366 closures expected in 2025 alone, raising concerns for Britain’s pub culture.