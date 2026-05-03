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LIFE SENTANCE Man Jailed For Life Over Newark Pub Stabbing Murder

Man Jailed For Life Over Newark Pub Stabbing Murder

A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 23 years after stabbing a father of three to death in a revenge attack outside a pub in Newark. Brandon Byrne chased 40-year-old James Cook down Castle Gate and stabbed him twice following a fight earlier that night on 30 April last year.

Brutal Street Attack

After an altercation and being ejected from the pub, Byrne pursued Mr Cook and repeatedly stabbed him, including a second wound inflicted while the victim was defenceless on the ground. Byrne also kicked Mr Cook to the head during the attack, which lasted less than two minutes before James Cook died shortly afterwards.

Fatal Revenge Motive

Judge Steven Coupland described the killing as a revenge act, stating Byrne had become angry and intentionally sought to harm Mr Cook following a brawl involving their friendship groups. Byrne was seen on CCTV drawing a knife before the fatal assault.

Grieving Family Speaks Out

Mr Cook’s widow Adele, paid tribute, calling him “the greatest dad” and “the greatest love of my life,” describing him as the children’s hero and a devoted family man. Sentencing day marked the first anniversary of the killing.

Police Reflect On Case

Detective Constable Kimberley Priestley said the murder turned James Cook’s family’s lives “upside down” and expressed hope that the life sentence would help the family continue to grieve despite the loss. Byrne was arrested at the scene, asking officers via body-worn camera, “Did he die?”

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