Two people have died and multiple residents evacuated following a suspicious explosion at a property on Sterncourt Road, Frenchay, Bristol at around 6:30am today. Avon and Somerset Police declared a major incident and are leading emergency response efforts at the scene.

Early Morning Blast

Emergency services were alerted to the explosion shortly after 6:30am. Neighbours reported hearing a loud bang and seeing smoke billowing from one of the houses. Armed police swiftly responded and urged locals to stay indoors before evacuating nearby residents.

Major Incident Declared

The scene remains cordoned off as police conduct their investigation. Avon and Somerset Police confirmed two adults died at the property, and their next of kin have been informed. The cause is being treated as suspicious, though no suspects are currently being sought.

Residents Relocated

People living within the cordon were evacuated to a temporary rest centre set up at the Snuff Mill Harvester pub and restaurant nearby. Authorities have reassured the public that no significant damage has been reported to neighbouring properties.

Investigation Expands

Police are also examining a linked property in Speedwell, Bristol, as part of their inquiries. Despite the UK terror threat level recently rising from substantial to severe, officials have confirmed this explosion is not being treated as a suspected terrorist incident.

Public Safety Appeal

Avon and Somerset Police said: “We ask people not to speculate around the circumstances and continue to encourage the public to avoid the area while emergency services respond to this incident.”

The force emphasised that emergency services are following well-rehearsed procedures, prioritising public safety as investigations continue.