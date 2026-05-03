Birmingham Man Jailed 7 Years for E-Scooter Theft Using Fake Cash

A Birmingham man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after stealing an e-scooter using counterfeit cash and was found with a taser at his home, West Midlands Police have confirmed.

E-scooter Theft Undercover

Duane Thomas, 37, arranged to meet an e-scooter seller on Shawbury Grove in Birmingham on 17 August last year but attempted to pay with fake notes. When the seller tried to leave, Thomas forcibly took the e-scooter and fled the scene.

Police Swiftly Intervene

The West Midlands Police Neighbourhood Crime Team acted quickly, arresting Thomas at his home on College Road in Hall Green the following day after a prompt investigation.

Counterfeit Cash And Taser Seized

At Thomas’s address, officers recovered counterfeit money along with a disguised firearm – a taser – adding to the charges he faced.

Guilty Pleas And Sentencing

Thomas pleaded guilty to theft, possession of counterfeit money, possession of a disguised firearm, and possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment at Birmingham Crown Court on 24 April.