Suspicious Man Attempts To Open Cars Near Cotmandene Petrol Station in Bromley

Residents in Cotmandene have been warned after a suspicious man was seen trying to open car doors where children were inside, near the JET petrol station. Locals reported the tall male, appearing mid-20s to early 30s, prompting police to ask for information as safety concerns rise.

Eyewitness Reports

Several residents noticed the man approaching parked vehicles, attempting to open doors while children were still inside. Photos of the individual were also captured at the scene, helping authorities with their enquiries.

Police Appeal For Info

Local police have yet to confirm all details, but urge anyone with information to come forward immediately. They remind the community to stay vigilant and report suspicious behaviour without delay.

Community Safety Reminder

Residents are advised to keep car doors locked at all times and remain alert when in the area. Ensuring personal safety and that of children is paramount until the situation is resolved.