Zack Polanski Accuses Met Police Chief of Election Interference Over Terror Arrest Row

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has accused Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley of meddling in the local election campaign after Sir Mark issued a public letter criticising Polanski’s comments about the police response to the arrest of terror suspect Essa Suleiman in Golders Green. The dispute, unfolding in London during the final days before voting, centres on Polanski’s criticism of officers who detained Suleiman following a stabbing attack officially declared a terror incident by the Met Police.

Police And Political Tensions

Polanski initially deleted and apologised for a social media post describing the officers as violently kicking Suleiman, a mentally ill man, after he had been incapacitated with a Taser. Sir Mark responded with an open letter warning such criticism risked inflaming tensions with “us and them rhetoric.” Despite this, Polanski later said using public letters during an election was inappropriate political interference, confirming plans to meet the Commissioner to discuss concerns directly.

Met Defends Officers Actions

The Metropolitan Police released bodycam footage showing Suleiman approaching officers with a knife, then continuing to attempt attacks after being Tasered and brought down. Officers were praised for their “true courage” in detaining the suspect under dangerous conditions. The Met dismissed Polanski’s claims as overlooking the threat faced by the police.

Government Condemns Polanski

Communities Secretary Steve Reed said Polanski’s apology had “clearly no meaning” given he continued to question the police. Reed accused Polanski of being “completely unfit to lead a political party” after undermining officers who risked their lives. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander echoed this, stating the officers had been armed only with a single discharged Taser and describing Polanski’s conduct as disqualifying him from leadership.

Wider Election Impact

The row erupts as the Greens surge in London local elections, poised to make historic gains amid falling Labour support. Polanski’s hardline stance on Gaza and clashes with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer over pro-Palestine march chants have intensified political debate. Polanski defended these marches as peaceful, challenging claims that they threaten Jewish communities.