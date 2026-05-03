Illegal Streaming Gang Leader Jailed 11 Years in UK Piracy Crackdown

Mark Gould, 39, the ringleader of a major illegal streaming operation broadcasting pirated Premier League games, films and TV shows on the ‘Flawless TV’ platform, was jailed for 11 years in 2023. Operating from Greenwich, London, Gould generated over £7.2million in untaxed revenue by selling modified Firesticks that bypassed legal paywalls, making it one of the largest UK piracy cases prosecuted to date.

Massive Streaming Fraud

Gould’s gang operated from 2016 to 2021, serving more than 50,000 customers through a staff of 30 who sold “pre-loaded” Firesticks for about £10 a month. These devices allowed subscribers to watch pirated content, including live Premier League matches, at bargain rates, undercutting official broadcasters.

Five-year Investigation

The extensive probe into Flawless TV was led by the Premier League, supported by the anti-piracy group FACT and local trading standards teams. Investigators traced the illegal operation’s digital footprint and even bought subscriptions to collect evidence, finding Gould using dozens of set-top boxes to steal feeds from his flat.

Bail Defiance And Further Profits

Despite being caught, Gould and his crew launched a follow-up service dubbed “Flawless 2” or Shared VPS while out on bail, continuing to rake in millions. This brazen move likely contributed to his heavy sentencing.

Potential 21-year Term

Gould must now forfeit £2.35 million of criminal profits by August 2026 or face an additional 10 years in prison, taking his total potential sentence up to 21 years—an exceptionally tough penalty for streaming piracy offences.

Wider Implications

This case highlights the harsh sentences handed down for large-scale digital piracy, contrasting sharply with more lenient treatment sometimes seen in serious violent or drug-related crimes. Gould’s conviction sends a strong message against defrauding major corporations and the entertainment industry.