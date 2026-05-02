Mother and Son Jailed for Hammer Attack in Folkestone Revenge Assault

A mother and son have been jailed for a combined 10 and a half years after carrying out a brutal hammer attack on a former friend in Folkestone, Kent. Charlie Haynes, 22, and Laura Haynes were convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent following an unprovoked assault on Stacey Blackman on June 1, 2024. The violent attack left the victim with a fractured jaw and missing teeth.

Brutal Home Ambush

The pair banged on Ms Blackman’s door before ambushing her with a hammer. After she curled into a ball, the attackers dragged her into the bathroom and forced her head under water, making her fear she would drown. Charlie Haynes repeatedly punched her face as she tried to rest her head on a toilet seat in a bathroom stained with blood.

Jury Conviction And Sentencing

Despite denying the attack following their arrest the next day, both were found unanimously guilty at Canterbury Crown Court in February. Charlie was sentenced to five years in prison while Laura received five and a half years from Recorder Michael Turner, who noted the severe psychological and physical impact on Ms Blackman.

Revenge Motive Unclear

The prosecution described the attack as revenge-driven, though the precise reasons remain uncertain. Suggestions included retaliation for smashed windows belonging to Laura Haynes or a dispute over a missing phone. Ms Blackman’s victim statement detailed the lasting trauma, including extensive dental damage requiring £20,000 worth of treatment not covered by the NHS.

Impact On Victim

Ms Blackman revealed how the assault shattered her sense of safety, leaving her fearful to go out before 9pm—coinciding with a police-imposed curfew on the attackers. She also reported not being able to use her own bathtub for months due to fears stemming from the attack.

Planned And Premeditated

The prosecution highlighted the considerable planning involved. Prosecutor Allister Walker described Laura directing her son during the attack, including taunts aimed at Ms Blackman. Defending counsel acknowledged both defendants’ previous good character but could not justify the violence.