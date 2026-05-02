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MURDER CHARGE 17-Year-Old Charged With Murder After Redditch Stabbing

Four Held After Fatal Peckham Stabbing Outside Nightclub

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder following a stabbing incident that left a 41-year-old man dead in Redditch, Worcestershire, on Tuesday morning. Emergency services were called to an underpass linking Longdon Close with Martley Close and Woodrow Centre at around 8.30am, where the victim was found with a chest wound. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the man died shortly after.

Suspects In Custody

The accused, whose identity is withheld for legal reasons, is set to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. A second 17-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and remains in custody.

Longdon Close Attack

West Mercia Police’s Major Investigations Unit has launched extensive enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage and conducting house-to-house visits. Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Lougher appealed for any dashcam footage from the area that morning to assist the investigation.

Location Details

The stabbing took place in an underpass connecting Longdon Close with Martley Close and the Woodrow Centre, a key detail in the ongoing police search for evidence.

Community Impact

This stabbing has shocked the Redditch community, raising concerns over safety in local public walkways and prompting calls for vigilance and support for those affected.

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Topics :Crime

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