Nicole Blain Found Guilty of Murdering Baby Daughter in Greenock

Nicole Blain, 30, was found guilty at Glasgow’s High Court on 29 April 2026 of murdering her 19-day-old daughter, Thea, at their Greenock, Inverclyde home in July 2023. Prosecutors described the fatal injuries as the result of a violent loss of control, with medical experts comparing the damage to injuries seen in high-speed road accidents.

Gruesome Injuries Detailed

The court heard Thea suffered catastrophic head and neck trauma, including three skull fractures, brain damage, bleeding in her eyes and spinal canal, and two broken ribs. A consultant stated such force was “very, very unlikely” to have been caused by a toddler, contradicting Blain’s claims that a two-year-old was responsible.

Blain’s Defence Rejected

Blain insisted she was asleep when the toddler allegedly removed Thea from her crib and inflicted the injuries. She claimed to have woken only when someone knocked at the door. Prosecutor Alan Cameron KC dismissed this account as “nonsense.”

Evidence Of Struggle After Birth

Text messages revealed Blain told Thea’s grandmother she was “not well enough” to care for the baby and feared something might happen to her. On the day of the attack, Blain called the baby’s grandfather, who heard Thea screaming and urged her to call an ambulance.

Verdict And Courtroom Reaction

As the jury delivered the guilty verdict, Blain collapsed into hysterics, shouting, “I’m not going to be alright,” before being handcuffed and taken to custody. Thea’s grandparents quietly expressed relief in the public gallery.

Judge Issues Strong Warning

Sentencing was deferred for background reports, but Judge Lord Scott warned that a life sentence would be imposed. Despite being on bail during the trial, Blain was remanded in custody immediately following the verdict.