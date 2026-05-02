Whitby Fire Crews Attend Controlled Garden Burn Incident

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews in Whitby were called to reports of smoke near residential houses on the evening of 2 May 2026. Initial concerns of a building fire sparked a swift emergency response, but firefighters confirmed the smoke came from a controlled burn in a private garden.

Emergency Service Mobilisation

Fire crews from Whitby were dispatched promptly after local residents alerted authorities to smoke in the vicinity. The mobilisation underscored the importance of rapid response to potential fire threats in residential areas.

Controlled Burn Confirmed

After conducting a thorough search, fire officers confirmed that the smoke originated from a controlled burn authorised in a private garden. No further fire risk was identified, and no damage occurred to nearby properties.

Local Community Alert

Locals initially reported the incident via social media, raising awareness around fire safety and the significance of notifying emergency services when smoke is spotted near homes.

North Yorkshire Fire Statement