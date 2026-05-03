Fire crews used cutting equipment to free a person trapped after their car left the carriageway on the A2 London-bound near Harbledown, Canterbury, early this morning. Police and paramedics also attended the scene, with the route closed from around 6.30am and reopening approximately an hour later.

Firefighters Rescue Driver

Three fire engines rushed to the incident where crews deployed the jaws of life to safely extricate the trapped individual from the vehicle. The person was then handed over to South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) paramedics for treatment.

Road Closure Causes Delays

The London-bound A2 was shut near Harbledown during the rescue operation, leading to traffic disruption for commuters until it reopened after roughly one hour.

Emergency Response Team Action

A fire service spokesperson confirmed the swift multi-agency response to the reported one-car incident and praised the teamwork that enabled the person’s safe release and medical attention.