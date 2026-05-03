A man was arrested for being drunk and disorderly outside Tesco on Watling Street in Radlett at 12:50pm on Saturday, 2 May. Police were called after reports he was grabbing random members of the public, prompting an immediate response from local officers.

Disturbance At Tesco

The man’s behaviour alarmed shoppers as he randomly grabbed passersby, causing public concern at the busy store entrance.

Armed Officers Respond

Armed police, already in the area, attended and engaged with the individual. However, their presence was precautionary rather than in response to any armed threat.

Weekend Police Patrols

Extra patrols have been deployed across the county this weekend following recent incidents targeting the Jewish community, aiming to increase public safety.