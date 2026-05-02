80 Firefighters Battle Warehouses Blaze Near Crews Hill Enfield

Approximately 80 firefighters from London Fire Brigade and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service tackled a major warehouse fire near Crews Hill, Enfield on the evening of May 2. Around 12 fire engines were deployed following over 20 emergency calls to control the blaze affecting three warehouses.

Massive Fire Response

The brigade mobilised crews from Enfield, Southgate, Tottenham and nearby stations. Specialist equipment, including a 32-metre ladder, a Hose Laying Vehicle to boost water supply, and a drone team supported the operation. Firefighters continued their efforts through the night to extinguish the remaining hotspots.

Warehouses Destroyed

The fire destroyed a range of three warehouses at the site. Full containment was reported by 00:19 on May 3, after an intense response lasting several hours. Investigation into the blaze’s cause is ongoing.

Fire Brigade Coordination

The incident saw coordinated effort across multiple fire stations to tackle the extensive fire. The brigade’s control officers promptly dispatched resources upon receiving the first call at 20:10. Support from Hertfordshire crews was also critical to managing the emergency.

Ongoing Inquiry

Authorities continue to investigate the origin of the fire as firefighters secure the scene and ensure no further flare-ups occur. Updates will follow as the situation develops.