Three Men Jailed Over Shooting of Teen in Birmingham’s Balsall Heath

Three men have been sentenced to almost 30 years combined after a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting in Balsall Heath, Birmingham. The attack happened on the evening of 2 August last year when the teenager was shot while cycling through George Street Park. West Midlands Police revealed the shooting followed disorder nearby where weapons had been brandished.

The Chase

The shooting occurred shortly after clashes near the junction of Mary Street and George Street, during which weapons were displayed outside shops. Although the teen was not involved in this earlier disturbance, he was seen talking to a man who had been part of it.

Targets Mistaken

Perpetrators Lamar Anderson, Jeheim Wilson, and Kaine Dowe later sought the man but decided to target the teenager when he was not found. The youth was ambushed and shot in the back, sustaining serious, life-changing injuries.

Major Crime Unit Investigation

West Midlands Police’s Major Crime Unit investigated and identified the three men as responsible. They were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on 1 May.

Sentencing Details

Lamar Anderson, 22, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and causing grievous bodily harm. He received 16 years imprisonment plus three years on licence.

Jeheim Wilson, 25, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and was sentenced to six and a half years.

Kaine Dowe, 23, admitted the same charge as Wilson and was jailed for six years.

Police Statement