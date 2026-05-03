Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

GUN SENTANCE Three Men Jailed Over Shooting of Teen in Birmingham’s Balsall Heath

Three Men Jailed Over Shooting of Teen in Birmingham’s Balsall Heath

Three men have been sentenced to almost 30 years combined after a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting in Balsall Heath, Birmingham. The attack happened on the evening of 2 August last year when the teenager was shot while cycling through George Street Park. West Midlands Police revealed the shooting followed disorder nearby where weapons had been brandished.

The Chase

The shooting occurred shortly after clashes near the junction of Mary Street and George Street, during which weapons were displayed outside shops. Although the teen was not involved in this earlier disturbance, he was seen talking to a man who had been part of it.

Targets Mistaken

Perpetrators Lamar Anderson, Jeheim Wilson, and Kaine Dowe later sought the man but decided to target the teenager when he was not found. The youth was ambushed and shot in the back, sustaining serious, life-changing injuries.

Major Crime Unit Investigation

West Midlands Police’s Major Crime Unit investigated and identified the three men as responsible. They were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on 1 May.

Sentencing Details

  • Lamar Anderson, 22, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and causing grievous bodily harm. He received 16 years imprisonment plus three years on licence.
  • Jeheim Wilson, 25, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and was sentenced to six and a half years.
  • Kaine Dowe, 23, admitted the same charge as Wilson and was jailed for six years.

Police Statement

“The boy was not involved in the earlier disorder and was just riding his bike through the park. It is extremely fortunate he was not killed at the hands of these men, although he will have to live with what happened that night for the rest of his life,” said Detective Inspector Francis Nock. “These men have now quite rightly lost their freedom and it shows the consequences of being armed, and using a weapon.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
F1 Cameraman ‘Forgets He’s Live’ As He’s Distracted By Croatian Model At Miami GP

TV GAFFE Sky Sports Cameraman Distracted by Croatian Model at Miami GP

UK News
Kent Blaze Tears Through Ramsgate Home – Firefighters Battle Fierce Conservatory Fire

RESCUE DRAMA Person Rescued After Car Leaves A2 Near Canterbury

UK News
Three Men Jailed Over Shooting of Teen in Birmingham’s Balsall Heath

GUN SENTANCE Three Men Jailed Over Shooting of Teen in Birmingham’s Balsall Heath

UK News
Boy,12 To Stand Trial For Sexual Assault And Wounding After Woman Found Seriously Injured

POLICE ARREST Man Arrested for Drunk and Disorderly Behaviour Outside Radlett Tesco

UK News
Three Arrested After Accrington Man Dies Following Car Incident

MURDER ARREST Three Arrested After Accrington Man Dies Following Car Incident

UK News
Nicole Blain Found Guilty of Murdering Baby Daughter in Greenock

STRONG WARNING ISSUED Nicole Blain Found Guilty of Murdering Baby Daughter in Greenock

UK News
Met Police Officers Misused Personal Phones for Evidence Photos East London

PHONE MISUSE Met Police Officers Misused Personal Phones for Evidence Photos East London

UK News
80 Firefighters Battle Warehouses Blaze Near Crews Hill Enfield

FIRE EMERGENCY 80 Firefighters Battle Warehouses Blaze Near Crews Hill Enfield

UK News
Whitby Fire Crews Attend Controlled Garden Burn Incident

FIRE REPSONCE Whitby Fire Crews Attend Controlled Garden Burn Incident

UK News
Zack Polanski Accuses Met Police Chief of Election Interference Over Terror Arrest Row

ELECTION CLASH Zack Polanski Accuses Met Police Chief of Election Interference Over Terror Arrest Row

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Slough Man Rudy Hansell Jailed for Knife Possession After Thames Valley Police Arrest

KNIFE ARREST Slough Man Rudy Hansell Jailed for Knife Possession After Thames Valley Police Arrest

UK News
Slough Man Rudy Hansell Jailed for Knife Possession After Thames Valley Police Arrest

Slough Man Rudy Hansell Jailed for Knife Possession After Thames Valley Police Arrest

UK News
Dudley Man Jailed Over £400K Black Country Car Theft Plot

CRIME CRACKDOWN Dudley Man Jailed Over £400K Black Country Car Theft Plot

UK News
Dudley Man Jailed Over £400K Black Country Car Theft Plot

Dudley Man Jailed Over £400K Black Country Car Theft Plot

UK News
Michael Wisdom Convicted for Historic Child Abuse and Image Possession in Birmingham

CHILD PREDATOR Michael Wisdom Convicted for Historic Child Abuse and Image Possession in Birmingham

UK News
Michael Wisdom Convicted for Historic Child Abuse and Image Possession in Birmingham

Michael Wisdom Convicted for Historic Child Abuse and Image Possession in Birmingham

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Ryan Webb jailed 10 years for brutal assaults in Norwich home

BRUTAL ATTACK Ryan Webb jailed 10 years for brutal assaults in Norwich home

UK News
Ryan Webb jailed 10 years for brutal assaults in Norwich home

Ryan Webb jailed 10 years for brutal assaults in Norwich home

UK News
Man Jailed For Life Over Newark Pub Stabbing Murder

LIFE SENTANCE Man Jailed For Life Over Newark Pub Stabbing Murder

UK News
Man Jailed For Life Over Newark Pub Stabbing Murder

Man Jailed For Life Over Newark Pub Stabbing Murder

UK News
BTP Seeks Man Over Masturbation on West Sussex Train

TRAIN PERV BTP Seeks Man Over Masturbation on West Sussex Train

UK News
BTP Seeks Man Over Masturbation on West Sussex Train

BTP Seeks Man Over Masturbation on West Sussex Train

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Four Injured in Brixton Drive‑By Shooting Police Search for Suspects

BRIXTON SHOOTING UPDATE Four Injured in Brixton Drive‑By Shooting Police Search for Suspects

UK News
Four Injured in Brixton Drive‑By Shooting Police Search for Suspects

Four Injured in Brixton Drive‑By Shooting Police Search for Suspects

UK News
Two Dead After Suspicious Explosion at Bristol Home on Sterncourt Road

POLICE UPDATE Two Dead After Suspicious Bristol Explosion on Sterncourt Road

UK News
Two Dead After Suspicious Explosion at Bristol Home on Sterncourt Road

Two Dead After Suspicious Bristol Explosion on Sterncourt Road

UK News
Man and Teen Sentenced for Throwing Bin at Police Car in Telford

POLICE TARGETED Man and Teen Sentenced for Throwing Bin at Police Car in Telford

UK News
Man and Teen Sentenced for Throwing Bin at Police Car in Telford

Man and Teen Sentenced for Throwing Bin at Police Car in Telford

UK News
Watch Live