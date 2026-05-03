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TV GAFFE Sky Sports Cameraman Distracted by Croatian Model at Miami GP

F1 Cameraman ‘Forgets He’s Live’ As He’s Distracted By Croatian Model At Miami GP

A Sky Sports cameraman at the Miami Grand Prix this weekend forgot he was live on air after being distracted by Croatian model and former Miss Croatia finalist Ivana Knoll. The incident happened during live coverage as the camera unexpectedly shifted focus away from the expert commentary team of Jenson Button, Simon Lazenby and Naomi Schiff to capture Ivana walking by in a black crop top, creating a viral moment across social media.

Live TV Gaffe

Mid-broadcast at the Miami GP, the cameraman momentarily lost focus on the on-track action and expert breakdown, instead tracking Ivana Knoll as she passed into view. Twitter users quickly shared clips, joking about the distraction and calling for the cameraman’s firing — though many appreciated the unexpected share of glamour.

Meet Ivana Knoll

Ivana Knoll, known as ‘the world’s sexiest football fan’, is no stranger to stealing the spotlight. A former Miss Croatia finalist, she has previously gained attention at major sporting events, including the Euros, World Cup, and high-profile appearances in Miami, making her a familiar face in sports fan circles.

Viral Sensation

The cameraman’s slip-up quickly turned into a viral hit online, attracting thousands of views and shares. Organisers of the Miami GP and broadcasters may welcome the added publicity from this light-hearted moment during the race weekend.

Off-camera Fame

Ivana Knoll has previously revealed that several well-known footballers have contacted her via social media. Her presence at the Miami GP suggests she continues to be a celebrity magnet, capable of drawing attention both on and off the field.

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