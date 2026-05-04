Iran launched four missiles towards the UAE coast near Dubai on 4 May 2026, prompting an emergency alert from Dubai authorities. The incident marks the first missile attack from Iran on UAE soil since the recent US-Iran ceasefire agreement. The UAE’s defence systems intercepted three missiles, while the fourth fell into the sea.

Missiles Intercepted

Three of the missiles fired by Iran were successfully intercepted before reaching their targets. Reports also indicate a fire broke out in the engine room of a cargo ship located north of Dubai, although details about damage remain limited.

Strait Of Hormuz Tensions

The missile launch coincided with rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global shipping, where the US is escorting cargo ships through the blockaded zone. Tehran has warned it will stop by force any vessels violating its regulations in the strait.

Us Military Response

The US has deployed 15,000 troops and 100 aircraft to secure commercial shipping routes, including guided-missile destroyers. The operation, dubbed “Project Freedom” by former President Donald Trump, aims to restore safe transit for nearly 2,000 vessels currently stalled in the strait.

Tehrans Warning

Following the missile attack, Tehran reaffirmed threats to target any ships “interfering” with Iranian vessels, intensifying regional instability despite the US-Iran ceasefire.