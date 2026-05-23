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GUN CRIME Liam McElvaney Jailed for Middlesbrough Revenge Shooting Attack

Liam McElvaney Jailed for Middlesbrough Revenge Shooting Attack

Liam McElvaney, 23, has been sentenced to over 16 years for a shooting attack near Middlesbrough in April 2024, which he carried out in “revenge” following a machete home invasion of his then-girlfriend. Joined by two teenage accomplices, McElvaney shot a rival’s father in the abdomen, an assault that nearly cost the man his life. The victim survived after emergency surgery at James Cook University Hospital, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Planned Revenge Attack

The court learned McElvaney orchestrated a retaliatory assault after men armed with machetes forced into his girlfriend’s home on 31 March 2024. While hiding under a child’s bed during that attack, McElvaney recruited others, including 16-year-old Jayden Woodley from West Auckland and 17-year-old Wayne Narey from Middlesbrough, to carry out his violent retaliation.

Shooting In Grangetown

In the early hours of 1 April, the victim was lured to his Richmond Court home by a knock at the door or window. McElvaney then fired a .410 gauge shotgun through the window, striking the man in the stomach. The victim required multiple surgeries, including removal of two parts of the small bowel and his gall bladder, spending five weeks in hospital.

Confession And Evidence

Just 45 minutes after the shooting, McElvaney boasted about the attack in messages. Police identified the offenders quickly using CCTV footage and phone location data from Narey’s mobile. Videos on Narey’s phone showed homemade firearms, known as slam guns.

Attempts To Obstruct Justice

While in custody, McElvaney wrote rap lyrics bragging about the shooting and sent a letter asking associates to offer the victim £5,000 to withdraw his evidence. He admitted charges of grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and perverting the course of justice.

Sentencing Of Accomplices

Narey received a nine-year sentence at a young offender institution, with Woodley jailed for six years and three months. Judge Francis Laird KC described McElvaney as the clear ringleader behind a “significant degree of planning.” He also highlighted the vulnerability of the two teenagers involved.

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