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PRISON SENTANCE Norwich Man Jailed 10 Years for Brutal Assault and Deceit

Norwich Man Jailed 10 Years for Brutal Assault and Deceit

A Norwich man has been sentenced to ten years in prison after brutally attacking a man in his 60s and a woman in her 20s at an address on Charles Avenue last May. Ryan Webb, 30, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent, grievous bodily harm without intent, and perverting the course of justice at Norwich Crown Court on 1 May 2026. The serious assaults caused life-changing injuries and involved attempts to deceive emergency services.

Violent Attack In Norwich

On 8 May 2025, Webb launched an unprovoked assault on a man in his 60s, punching him three times in the head before dragging him to a bedroom and kicking him twice in the face, leaving the victim unconscious. He then assaulted a woman in her 20s at the same property, kicking her to the floor and punching her in the face, causing a black eye.

Deceptive Cover-up

After the attacks, Webb forced the woman to leave the address and drove her around while continuing to assault her. When his car ran out of fuel, Webb staged a collision, smashing the front and rear windscreens. He falsely told police and paramedics that a deer caused the damage and claimed the woman’s injuries resulted from the fictitious crash.

Life-changing Injuries

The following day, when the victim had not attended work, a friend found him unconscious and struggling to breathe at the property. Despite Webb’s claims of a medical episode, the victim was later diagnosed with a significant brain bleed. He has had to relearn basic skills such as eating, walking, and speaking and will require lifelong care.

Arrest Collision

Concerned family members alerted police to suspicions of assault. Webb was arrested in Devon and interviewed, where he continued to lie about the assault and staged collision. His conviction highlights the severity of the violent crimes and attempts to obstruct justice.

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