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ALLEYWAT RAPE 23-Year-Old Arrested Over Worcester Alleyway Rape Incident

23-Year-Old Arrested Over Worcester Alleyway Rape Incident

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape following an attack on a woman in an alleyway in The Tything, Worcester. The incident occurred between 6am and 8:30am on May 2, West Mercia Police confirmed.

Ongoing Police Inquiry

The suspect remains in police custody as officers continue their investigation into the assault. Detective Inspector Lisa Tibbits said a thorough investigation is underway and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Victim Support Underway

Specially trained officers have visited the victim to provide support, highlighting the force’s commitment to care during the inquiry.

Community Reassurance Efforts

Additional police patrols have been deployed in The Tything area to reassure residents and assist with enquiries.

Information Sought From Public

West Mercia Police urge anyone with information, no matter how minor it seems, to contact them via email at [email protected], quoting incident number 343i of May 2. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be given through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Detective Inspector Lisa Tibbits said: “I understand this incident will cause concern in the community. We have a man in custody helping with enquiries, and there will be an increased police presence in the area as we carry out our work.”

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Topics :Crime

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