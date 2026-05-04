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FITTING REVOLUTION Marks & Spencer Launches UK-Wide No-Touch Bra Fitting Service

Marks & Spencer Launches No-Touch Bra Fitting Service UK-wide

Marks & Spencer has launched a new no-touch bra fitting service across the UK, replacing traditional tape measurements with expert staff-led visual assessments. The nationwide rollout follows a successful trial in 23 stores and aims to provide customers with a more comfortable and personalised lingerie fitting experience.

Visual Fitting Expertise

Trained M&S lingerie specialists now visually assess customers’ sizes, reducing physical contact. Staff make minimal, subtle adjustments when necessary to ensure comfort and fit, offering a modern and customer-friendly alternative to tape measurements.

Trial Gets High Praise

The trial phase involved around 2,000 lingerie experts employed by the retailer. Feedback from participating stores has been overwhelmingly positive, signalling strong customer approval for the new fitting method.

Clarifying The Change

This updated fitting approach is unrelated to last year’s controversy involving author J.K. Rowling and a customer’s experience with a transgender employee. Marks & Spencer confirmed that customers can still request alternative fitters if preferred.

Longstanding Fitting Tradition

Marks & Spencer has offered bra fitting services since the 1940s. The new no-touch fitting system aligns with other lingerie retailers that have adopted similar techniques to enhance customer comfort.

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