Kian Bateman Found Guilty of Shelley Davies Murder in Caerau Cardiff

A 19-year-old man from Caerau, Cardiff, has been found guilty of murdering Shelley Davies and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to her partner, David Bratcher. The verdict was delivered at Cardiff Crown Court after a trial concerning the late September 2025 incident in Caerau where emergency services were called following a collision involving a car and pedestrians outside the 4th Glamorgan Home Guard Club.

Fatal Attack In Caerau

On Saturday, September 27, 2025, just before 12:30am, emergency services responded to reports that a vehicle had struck pedestrians near Heol Trelai. Shelley Davies, aged 38, suffered severe injuries after being run over by a car and died almost three weeks later at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

Partner Critically Injured

David Bratcher, 40, Shelley’s partner, was also seriously hurt in the incident and received treatment at the same hospital. His injuries included grievous bodily harm with intent, as established during the court proceedings.

Admission And Denial

Kian Bateman admitted to causing death and injury by dangerous driving but denied charges of murder and attempted murder. However, the jury found him guilty of both murder and grievous bodily harm with intent on Friday, May 1, 2026.

Justice Served At Cardiff Crown

The conviction marks a significant conclusion to a serious criminal case in Cardiff. Police and emergency services were instrumental in the rapid response and investigation that led to Bateman’s arrest and trial.