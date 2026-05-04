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RANDOM KNIFE ATTACK Penwortham Woman Jailed Over Knife Attack Outside Pub

Penwortham Woman Jailed Over Knife Attack Outside Pub

A 51-year-old woman has been sentenced to over 10 years for stabbing a man at the Black Bull pub in Penwortham. The attack occurred at around 5pm on Saturday 23rd August last year, when Estelle Whalley approached a family group outside the pub and stabbed a man in his late 50s multiple times. Police arrested Whalley at the scene, and the victim was hospitalised with wounds to his shoulder, head, and back.

Random Knife Assault

Whalley targeted a complete stranger during the incident. The victim was sitting on a bench with his family near the pub’s main entrance when Whalley approached from the car park and asked, “Have you had a nice day?” Before the man could react fully, Whalley produced a kitchen knife and stabbed him repeatedly.

Swift Police Response

Responding officers arrested Whalley at the scene, preventing any further harm. The victim received immediate medical treatment and has since been recovering from his injuries.

Court Guilty Plea

Whalley, formerly of Hawksbury Drive, Penwortham, pleaded guilty to Section 18 wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at a February hearing.

Lengthy Prison Sentence

On 22nd April at preston-crown-court/" title="Preston Crown Court">Preston Crown Court, Whalley was handed a 10 years and two months sentence. This includes six years and two months imprisonment followed by a four-year extended licence period.

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