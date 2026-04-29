Bradford Factory Blaze Draws Huge Fire Response Overnight

Fire crews were called to a factory fire in Bradford at 7:45pm on Thursday, 29 April 2026, sparking a major emergency response. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service dispatched 15 crews along with two aerial ladder platforms and support units to tackle the large blaze.

Massive Firefighting Effort

Firefighters worked through the night using breathing apparatus, fog spikes, ground monitors, and a large water jet to bring the fire under control. The scale of the incident required a sustained, complex operation.

Residents Urged To Stay Safe

Authorities advised nearby residents to avoid the area and keep all doors and windows closed while crews battled the flames, prioritising public safety during the incident.

Ongoing Dampening Operation

By Friday morning, four crews and an aerial ladder platform remained on site to continue dampening down hot spots and secure the scene as efforts to fully extinguish the fire continued.

Investigation And Structural Checks

Firefighters are working with partner agencies to assess the building’s structural integrity. West Yorkshire Fire Investigation team is expected to attend later today to determine the fire’s cause, if appropriate.

Community And Fire Service Thanks

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service expressed gratitude to firefighters, control room staff, partner agencies, and the local community for their support throughout the challenging operation.