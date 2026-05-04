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KNIFE BRAWL 15-Year-Old Charged After Knife Fight Injuries in Southend High Street Brawl

15-Year-Old Charged After Knife Fight Injuries in Southend High Street Brawl

Essex Police have charged a 15-year-old boy from north London following a large-scale knife fight involving around 30 youths in Southend. The violent brawl on Southend High Street at 7.50pm on Friday left two teenagers with knife wounds, highlighting growing concerns over youth violence in the seaside town.

Youth Charged Over Knife Attack

The charged teenager faces assault causing actual bodily harm and possession of a Class B drug. He is scheduled to appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on June 22. Police are treating the incident seriously, given the number of youths involved and the use of weapons.

Callout To Southend High Street

Police responded swiftly to the large-scale fight with officers attending the scene as violence erupted in the busy High Street area. Two teenagers suffered knife wounds to the face, but their injuries are not life-threatening. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Additional Arrest And Bail

Separately, a 12-year-old girl from Southend was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and violent disorder on Saturday. She has since been released on bail while police continue their enquiries into the disturbances.

Ongoing Police Measures

In response to the incident and to keep the peace over the bank holiday weekend, Essex Police have enforced a dispersal order covering Southend High Street, Queensway, Hamlet Court Road, and the seafront. This order, effective until 8pm Sunday, allows officers to disperse groups to prevent further disorder. The force also implemented a Section 60 order allowing searches for offensive weapons without suspicion until 8.45pm Sunday, complemented by live facial recognition cameras to identify potential offenders.

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Topics :Crime

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