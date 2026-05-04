Cameron Black Jailed for Running Peterborough County Lines Drug Operation

Cameron Black, 22, from Gosberton near Spalding, Lincolnshire, has been jailed for three years after running a county lines drug dealing network in Peterborough. Police executed warrants on 3 March at properties in Downham Market and Orton Goldhay, seizing class A drugs, two mobile phones, £690 in cash, and a notebook listing contacts involved in the operation.

Police Raid Targets Drug Network

The operation was part of a national crackdown on county lines drug trafficking. Officers from the Neighbourhood Support Team uncovered communication evidence linking Black directly to the drug supply, including bulk messages about crack cocaine and heroin sales.

Key Evidence Uncovered

Analysis of the seized phones revealed detailed records of drug transactions and connections to Black, confirming his role in managing the supply line. One of the devices matched the phone found beside Black at the time of his arrest.

Conviction At Cambridge Crown Court

Black pleaded guilty to being involved in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, as well as possession of criminal property. On 30 April, he was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court to three years in prison.

Impact On Local Drug Supply

This conviction highlights ongoing efforts by police to dismantle county lines operations exploiting multiple locations for illegal drug distribution, aiming to reduce drug availability and community harm in Peterborough and surrounding areas.