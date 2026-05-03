Pregnant Wife Speaks Out as Investigation Continues into Bracknell Murder of Afghan Veteran

The pregnant wife of Afghan special forces veteran First Lieutenant Abdul Wali Mamozai has spoken publicly amid a murder inquiry in Bracknell. Mr Mamozai, 33, was found unresponsive in a car park near the Market Inn on 26 April and pronounced dead at the scene. Thames Valley Police are investigating after a disturbance outside the pub.

Veterans Tragic Death

Abdul Wali Mamozai served with British troops in Afghanistan and fled to the UK under the Government’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Programme. He arrived around seven months ago and had been working locally at a car wash. Mr Mamozai had completed British Army commando training and a US special forces leadership course in 2020.

Wife’s Heartfelt Appeal

His wife, Habiba Haidari, who is expecting their first child, revealed the couple spent the day together before he went out with a friend. She grew alarmed when he did not return to their accommodation at The Grange Hotel, calling him over 100 times without answer. She said, “Wherever I go in the hotel, I imagine him there. I cannot continue living here in Bracknell because these memories will destroy me.”

Arrests Attack

Thames Valley Police arrested four men from Bracknell, aged 27, 33, 33, and 35 on suspicion of murder and assault by beating. All have been released on bail. Officers have urged witnesses present near the Market Inn late on 25 April to come forward.

Official Statement

Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, head of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Abdul Wali Mamozai’s family. We are continuing to investigate the circumstances around Mr Mamozai’s death to fully understand the events that have led to this sad loss of life. I would like to ask anyone who may have information that could help our investigation to please come forward and speak to us. I would also request that people do not speculate about details of this case or circulate inaccurate information on social media during this live investigation.”

How To Help

Anyone with information is urged to contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43260203481 or report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers.