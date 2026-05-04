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TRAGIC ACCIDENT Teen Brodan Dubickas Dies After Tree Accident in Stafford Park

Teen Brodan Dubickas Dies After Tree Accident in Stafford Park

A 15-year-old boy named Brodan Dubickas tragically died after being struck by a fallen tree in a park on Holmcroft Road, Stafford, on Saturday evening. Emergency responders, including paramedics, police, and an air ambulance, attended the scene shortly after 6.30pm Staffordshire Police confirmed that Brodan was pronounced dead at the scene around 7.30pm.

Emergency Response On Site

Paramedics and an air ambulance responded swiftly to the incident in Stafford’s local park as emergency services battled to save the teenager. Police secured the area while the Health and Safety Executive joined Stafford Borough Council and Staffordshire Police to investigate the circumstances.

Community Grieves Together

The local community has been left devastated by Brodan’s death. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support his family during this difficult period, assisting with funeral costs and other immediate needs. The fundraiser highlights the family’s standing in the community and the profound sadness caused by the tragic loss.

Official Investigations Underway

Stafford Borough Council is collaborating closely with Staffordshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive as inquiries continue. The investigation aims to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the tree accident in the popular park area.

Support For Family And Friends

Friends of the family, including local residents who know Brodan’s siblings, have expressed their heartbreak and are rallying to provide emotional and financial support. The community remains united in mourning and seeking answers to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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