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DEALER STING Keane Buxton Jailed Nearly Six Years for Drugs Supply in Thetford

Keane Buxton Jailed Nearly Six Years for Drugs Supply in Thetford

Keane Buxton, 24, of Cornfield Road, Bury St Edmunds, was sentenced to nearly six years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday 1 May 2026 for supplying cocaine and cannabis in Thetford while on licence. Norfolk Police arrested him at a property on St Johns Way on 20 February 2026 after uncovering evidence on his mobile phone linking him to drug dealing activities.

Arrest Following Phone Evidence

Officers discovered incriminating messages on Buxton’s mobile, prompting a search of his Thetford address. Inside, they found cash, cocaine, and a mobile phone with a SIM card concealed inside a baby’s cot pillowcase.

On Licence When Caught

Buxton was already out on licence when police carried out the operation, breaching his release conditions by continuing to supply illegal drugs in Norfolk.

Jail Sentence Imposed

Following his arrest and charge, Buxton was returned to prison and formally sentenced to 5 years and 11 months imprisonment for his role in drug supply offences in Thetford.

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