Police Seek Witness Over St Leonards Double Murder Investigation

Sussex Police are urgently appealing for help in their investigation into the double murder of two people found dead at a property in St Leonards. Officers were called to Seven Acre Close shortly after 4.30am on Tuesday 30 June, discovering the bodies of 66-year-old Adrian Horton and 46-year-old Uschi Schild. A 58-year-old man, Sean Gray, has been charged with their murders, but police now want to speak to a man shown in CCTV footage who may have crucial information.

Key Witness Sought

Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they believe could assist the inquiry. They stress this individual is not a suspect but someone who may hold vital details related to the case. Sussex Police have urged the man or anyone recognising him to get in touch immediately.

Murder Charges Made

Following the discovery of the victims at the Seven Acre Close property, Sean Gray, 58, of no fixed address, was arrested at a Battle Road location and charged with two counts of murder. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Community Support Crucial

Detective Superintendent Jay Mendis-Gunasekera said: “Our investigation continues at pace, and we are keen to speak with this man as we believe he may have information that could assist our enquiries. I want to stress that he is being sought as a witness and we are not looking for further suspects. If you recognise him, or if you are the person shown in the CCTV image, please contact police as soon as possible.”

How To Help Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting Operation Newington.