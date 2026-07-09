Mother and Daughters Found Dead in Bedfordshire, Father Suspected Fled

Police are investigating the deaths of a woman and her two daughters found dead in a home in Great Denham, Bedfordshire on Monday. The victims, believed to be 42-year-old Nothabo Zandile Tshuma and her daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5, were discovered following a murder investigation. Officers say the prime suspect, their father Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, fled to Zimbabwe days earlier. Bedfordshire Police have appealed for him to surrender and warned: “We will find you.” The family’s loss has been described as “unimaginable.”

Suspect Flees Abroad

The suspect is believed to have left the UK from London Heathrow Airport on Saturday, heading to Zimbabwe. Police are actively searching for him and appealing for information from the public.

Family’s Heartbreaking Statement

Relatives of the deceased issued a statement expressing profound grief and gratitude for public support. They said: “The Khumalo family is deeply saddened to confirm the passing of our beloved Zandile (Nothabo) Khumalo and her two children. During this time of unimaginable loss, we wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out with prayers, messages of comfort, and support. Your kindness and compassion have brought great strength to our family.”

Local Business Connection

Ndodana Tshuma owns and operates a property company called Nexus Trove Holdings registered at his Great Denham address, as per Companies House records.

Ongoing Investigation

Bedfordshire Police continue their investigation and have urged anyone with information to come forward. They have reiterated their commitment to locating the suspect and bringing clarity to the tragic case.