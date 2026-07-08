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FIELD BLAZE Large Field Fire in Fordham Heath Tackled by Essex Fire Crews

Large Field Fire in Fordham Heath Tackled by Essex Fire Crews

Four fire crews from Essex, including two from Colchester, plus teams from Clacton, Witham, and Manningtree with an off-road vehicle, are fighting a significant field fire in Fordham Heath. The incident began at 2:56pm, with around five hectares of crops affected.

Firefighters Battle Field Blaze

Station Manager Nick Singleton confirmed that crews are making solid progress containing the blaze. We would like to reassure residents that the fire is surrounded and crews are making good progress extinguishing it,” he said.

Major Crop Damage

The fire has impacted a large area of farmland, estimated at around five hectares, raising concerns over crop loss in the local agricultural community.

Multi-station Response

The operation involves multiple fire stations deploying land and off-road vehicles to tackle the blaze effectively, highlighting the scale of the fire response effort.

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